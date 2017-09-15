The Fragrance Shop to open new store in Nottingham

The Fragrance Shop has announced plans to open a new concession store inside House of Fraser in the intu Nottingham Centre on Friday 15th September 2017.

Located inside House of Fraser intu Nottingham the shop forms part of the group’s big expansion plans, bringing the total number of nationwide units to 190.

The all new store will showcase the groups new store design, boasting a clean, modern shop where large digital screens bring fragrance marketing campaigns to life and where hundreds of fragrances are stocked from designer brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Hugo Boss, as well as star studded scents by One Direction, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

To celebrate the opening of the new store on Friday 15th September The Fragrance Shop will hand out goody bags throughout the day to celebrate the occasion.

Commenting on the new store opening, The Fragrance Shop spokesperson Tom Peters commented “The concession store within House of Fraser Nottingham is the second store in our exciting new partnership. We are working towards opening 20 concession stores before the end of 2017, with an aim of strengthening our retail offering nationwide. We’re excited to be launching this in Nottingham to give shoppers an opportunity to secure the very best of fragrances at great value. Savvy shoppers can enjoy our wide range of brands across new and classic fragrances at fabulous prices.”

The opening of the new store looks to help charity too as for every transaction made at The Fragrance Shop, 5p is donated to children’s charity. To date over £775,000 has been raised by The Fragrance Shop for charitable causes all over the UK.

The opening of The Fragrance Shop secures three new jobs at the store. For more details of The Fragrance Shop visit www.thefragranceshop.co.uk

Keep your eyes peeled for The Fragrance Shop in our next IN Nottingham magazine!