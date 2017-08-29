Tasty surprise for Ruddington curry chef

A curry chef from Ruddinton got a tasty surprise when he was shortlisted for the Best Curry Chef of the Year at the 2017 Curry Life Awards.

Monaim Choudhury, who is head chef at the Three Spices Indian Restaurant, will attend a gala event in London this autumn to find out if he will be crowned the king of curries.

He said: “It’s lovely to get shortlisted for second time for such a national recognition.

“I don’t get out of the kitchen much so look forward to sitting back and being served myself for a change.

“It’s a team effort at the end of the day so this is a reflection on the whole team’s work. We’re a big family and will celebrate like one.”

The annual Curry Life Awards are a celebration of Anglo-Indian cuisine and and its most innovative chefs.

Diners from across the country nominate their favourite chef and restaurant in the annual awards ceremony presented by Curry Life magazine in association with the takeaway food ordering app, Just Eat.

This year’s glittering ceremony of Curry Life Awards will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow at the Royal Lancaster Hotel London in October.

The chefs also get the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Taste of Britain Curry Festival, which travels abroad every year bringing the delights of the UK’s unique fusion cuisine to dinners in countries as far afield as India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The awards and festival are organised and hosted by Curry Life magazine, whose editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said:“The UK’s curry chefs serve up millions of meals a year and still find the time to innovate and create new dishes.

“The industry is going through some tough times but creatively it’s never been stronger and is comfortably holding its own against other cuisines.”

To help the Three Spices clinch the award, customers can complete additional nomination forms, available at the restaurant, or they can also visit the following website to complete a nomination online: https://www.travellink.co.uk/currylife.

All completed entries will also be placed into a free prize draw to win two flights to Dubai.