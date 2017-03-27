T’ales of the Riverbank

The Riverbank on Trent Bridge has been sold to pub chain Brewhouse and Kitchen, who will now make this location their first pub in Nottingham. We sent reporter Craig Sharp-Weir to meet operations manager Daniel Kelly to find more about their plans…

The clue is in the name and what it says on the tin, or should I say tub – Brewhouse and Kitchen (B&K) is exactly that. Fresh food and a range of craft beers brewed on site.

In 2011, two ambitious entrepreneurs, Simon Bunn and Kris Gumbrell, decided to take home brewing to the next level, rather like the Firkin Brewery in the 1990s and opened their first independent pub in Portsmouth with this concept as their USP – and they’ve never looked back.

All of their sites, of which Nottingham will be number 17, are fully equipped with a working open-plan brewery within the building that is actually on the shop floor. But these are not aesthetic bric-a-brac gimmicks, they are the engine rooms that create six core original brews, plus one Brewers Choice and one seasonal in every site. These sit amongst other premium craft beers, wines and spirits.

Adopting a very hands-on role seems to have rubbed off on their team, essentially creating a very family-run feel to their businesses – that actually does include members of their family – and consequently staff retention is high. The initial focus of the business was to be in London and the South East of England, but the business has been so successful that it seems conquering the north is inevitable. Wilmslow near Chester was the 15th successful opening and the next launch of the once Wetherspoons Gatehouse in Lichfield is imminent.

Once this is complete, major works on the recently acquired Riverbank venue will commence and soon be in full swing. The bar looks empty at the moment (see picture below), but the plan will be for a design similar to their other pubs . Daniel is a former Caesars Entertainment Corporation/Alea employee and is now playing a major part in Brewhouse’s introduction in Nottingham.

The pub will be offering Beer Masterclasses where customers can ‘Meet the Brewer’, make their own ale and take it home in a branded pin-size tapped barrel. The room upstairs will continue to host events and although the pub is closed currently, B&K have honoured all the previously booked events, meetings and conferences by keeping the upstairs open and have re-employed the amount of staff needed to operate it, despite the sudden closure.

With regards to supporting regular live music which the venue was renowned for, fear not, as there are plans to continue the entertainment providing there is enough demand, the extent of which will be decided on by the newly-appointed general manager, who is local and therefore familiar with its popularity.

Other great news for music fans is that the pub will be hosting a special event of 12 bands in the pub car park when the city’s popular Riverside Festival is on and, as usual, a considerable amount of money is expected to be raised and donated to charity as has always been the tradition.

Although the concept does not predominantly focus on sport, one of the company’s pubs is next door to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, and they intend to use the experience of this successful model to accommodate and deal with busy football sessions. As the Trent Bridge location is a prime spot near the two grounds, they are delighted that the business will benefit from Forest and Notts County games. On top of this, I’m sure the cricket season will add icing to the cake.

Daniel talked me through the floor plans and although there will be a designated dining area, there are going to be considerable changes to the décor and layout, with walls removed to create a more spacious but welcoming feel.

Good pub grub, unashamedly described as ‘comfort food done very well’, will be the fresh culinary offering. The pizza ovens will be gone, creating one long, easy accessible bar, making matchday traffic easy to cope with and ensuring an efficient service.

I asked about the budgeted amount of investment in relation to the revamp, a vague, but very encouraging answer was given.

I was pleasantly surprised by his very positive answer, as Daniel said: “As much as it takes. Believe me, you will not recognise the place when it opens.’’

The turnaround period of an average refurbishment of a Brewhouse and Kitchen project is usually around five to six weeks, so if you were thinking it was just going to involve a trip to B&Q for some two-by-four and a lick of paint, then think again.

This pub chain do not cut corners and so the launch night is scheduled for early June, but I feel it will be well worth the wait.