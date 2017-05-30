Talented soprano singer helps raise funds for Nottinghamshire Hospice

An accomplished young soprano singer has sang in Clifton to help raise funds for her chosen charity.

Gifted vocalist Lily Taylor-Ward performed in front of spectators at Beeston, Nottingham and Clifton Centre tram stops and collected donations for the Nottinghamshire Hospice.

Lily was singing in Clifton as part of the Hospice’s ‘Big Purple Party’ week, a week-long initiative where community groups, businesses and individuals join forces and come together to celebrate 50 years of the hospice movement in the UK.

The week-long event was intended to help raise funds so the hospice can continue to offer its day therapy, hospice at home and bereavement support services free of charge.

Speaking to the Local News, Lily said: “I feel very privileged to be able to help all that use its facilities.

“I always enjoy singing and the hospice were very pleased with the overall outcome. Any publicity they can get is good.

“The hospice is such an amazing place, one that we will all come into contact with someday. It’s a happy place that can help so many local people.”

Nottinghamshire Hospice is a community-based palliative care centre which provides high-quality care services to adults who have terminal and life-limiting illnesses, and their families and carers.

Community fundraiser at Nottinghamshire Hospice, Elaine Hopkins, said: “Lily chose to use her beautiful voice singing on the trams in support of us.

“We are so grateful for her support and many people commented upon how talented she was and how they had enjoyed the experience.

“All of us here at the Hospice are very grateful to NET and Lily for their support during our Big Purple week, and helping us to raise much-needed funds.

“It will really make a difference to the lives of our patients and their families at what can be a very difficult time.”

NET assistant marketing manager, Stephanie Moss-Pearce, aid: “The Nottinghamshire Hospice provides invaluable support to patients and their loved ones in times of real need and we’re very proud to be offering our support.

“Whilst it’s all for a serious cause, we hope the extra splash of colour and the possibility of hearing a live singer, helped bring a smile to the faces of everyone who used our network at the time.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.