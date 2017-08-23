Talented Clifton artist Jaymal making waves in music industry

A talented music artist from Clifton is beginning to make his name in the music industry.

Jaymal Davis (pictured) first had his music played on local radio station Kemet FM.

He has since been featured on BBC Radio Nottingham and is beginning to get noticed in the music industry.

Jaymal told The Local News: “My music’s going really well for me.

“I took a much-needed break and now I’ve come back with a new sound and it’s working for me.

“One of my singles was showcased on a popular UK music YouTube channel recently.

“The music video for this song is now has 12,000 views, so I am really thrilled with that.

“I’ve now been booked for two shows and my music is available to buy on iTunes.

“My latest music video will be coming out later this month and it’s a really busy time.

“The really exciting thing is that the producer has got it lined up for the American market, so who knows what might happen.

“Local clubs in the Midlands area are playing my music, so things are going in the right direction.

“Everything seems to keep developing at the moment and I feel it will get better and better.

“These are really exciting times at the moment for me.”

You can listen to some of Jaymal’s music by logging onto his YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/JaymalDavisOfficial.