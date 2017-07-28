Superstan is a Marvel at St Peter’s Cross Keys in Farndon!

Children at St Peter’s Cross Keys Church of England Academy in Farndon have been wowing audiences with their rendition of the musical comedy, The Amazing Adventures of Superstan.

The story is about Stanley Marvel who becomes Superstan and saves the day against super villain The Candy King! Year 6 Teacher Cara Spence helped the children to perfect the show. “The Year 6 children put everything into their performance. They worked so hard at school and at home to learn their lines and their stunning costumes really helped them to get into role. On the night, we were incredibly proud by how confidently they performed and their comic timing was genius! Mums, dads and other members of the audience were gripped by the choreographed fight scenes and laughed aloud at all the jokes. Years 3, 4 and 5 did a fantastic job supporting us with their singing and dancing and looked great in their capes and masks!”

Pupil Joshua Curt said he was playing two parts in the show. “We have done a lot of rehearsals and everyone knew their lines really well, and the costumes look really good! I think everyone is happy about the performance but some pupils are more nervous than others, especially in front of our families. I think the worst thing for me would be to get my lines wrong, but the best thing will be if the audience claps a lot at the end!”

Fellow pupil Jacob Orey played the Mayor and said, “I was really nervous but my mum has helped me to learn my lines. That was hard because I didn’t want to give too much away as the story is so good! I would also like to give a big shout out to my mum for getting me such a good costume!”

Teacher Cara Spence said that it was a great way for the children to bring the school term to a close. “After the first show, the children buzzed with excitement. They thoroughly enjoyed the experience and couldn’t wait to do it all again. Big performances such as this really help to boost confidence and the year 6 children all pushed themselves. They were a pleasure to work with and a real credit to our school!”