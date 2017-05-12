Summer Extravaganza at Clifton’s Glapton Academy

Following the success of last year’s Christmas Fayre, the Glapton Academy in Clifton is hosting a Summer Extravaganza in July.

It will take place at the school on Friday 21st July from 3:30pm to 5:30pm and is being run by the PTFA.

Activities include BBQ, bouncy slide, go-karts, children’s rides, tombola, face painting, bouncy castle, pony rides, stalls, nail bar, refreshments and candy floss.

If any local businesses would like to donate a raffle prize, please contact Sharon Lang on 0115 915 2936 or via email Sharon.lang@glaptonacademy.co.uk.