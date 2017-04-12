Successful morning for RNLI Spring Fair

The West Bridgford branch of the RNLI held their annual Spring Fair in the Lutterell Hall.

The day dawned with a mist and slight frost, but the sun soon came out as did the supporters and the morning just got better and better.

There was a variety of stalls and a raffle sponsored by the following three local traders; Morrisons (Gamston), Thorntons at Connnaught House and Tiffins Tea House, for which the RNLI are most grateful.

The fair raised £855 and the sale of souvenirs produced a further £128.

The chairman and committee of the West Bridgford branch would like to thank all who supported the event or helped in any way to make this a very successful fair.

Article by Graham Christian.