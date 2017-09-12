Successful collection for RNLI in Nottingham

The Nottingham branch of the RNLI obtained a permit to hold a street collection anywhere within the City of Nottingham on Saturday 9th September.

Although they had a team of collectors out at Wollaton, some of their regular collectors were unavailable, so they asked the West Bridgford branch if they could assist with the collection in the city centre, but unfortunately most of their collectors were on holiday.

They did manage to give limited assistance. The Calverton branch supplied a team to collect in Sherwood. It was decided to concentrate the collection on the morning with a contact point on the steps of the Council House in the Old Market Square.

The morning of the collection started with sun shine and showers, then there was an hour’s persistent rain, causing the shoppers to hurry by from one shopping centre to the other. As the collection drew to a close the sun came out.

Despite this, £575 was collected during the morning, which was a good result.

The RNLI would like to thank all who helped with the collection and the people of Nottingham for their generosity. Thank you all.

Article by Graham Christian.