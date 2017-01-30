Successful ceilidh in West Bridgford

On the evening of Friday 27th January 2017, the West Bridgford Branch of the RNLI held a ceilidh at the Poppy & Pint on Pierrepont Road.

What is a ceilidh – pronounced kali – you may ask? In very simple terms it is a Gaelic barn dance.

This is a very popular annual event with all 90 tickets selling out as soon as they went on sale. Included in the price of the ticket were refreshments.

The music was provided by the well-known West Bridgford band Bellows, Scracthitt & Pluckitt. The caller was Charlie Corcoran.

The days preceding the 27th were cold and dry. Come the evening of the 27th there was steady persistent rain. Did this dampen people’s spirits? Not one bit, they danced the night away with careless abandon.

During the interval, a hot meal was served, after which a raffle took place. Three local firms, “Flower Scene”, “Individuals”, and “Inspirations” donated raffle prizes for which the RNLI are most grateful.

This was a most successful and delightful evening which raised a total of £667. During the evening a collection box was passed round the public bar and this raised a further £25. Giving a grand total of £692 for the RNLI.

The event was sponsored by the band and caller who gave their services free of charge and the management of the Poppy & Pint who provided the room free of charge. The RNLI would like to thank them for their generosity and all who attended for their support., not forgetting John Hawkins who organised the evening. Thank you all.

Further information on the band can be found at www.bellows.org.uk

Article by Graham Christian