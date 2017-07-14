Successful art exhibition at Bingham’s Long Acre Studio

An art exhibition was held at the Healing Centre at Long Acre Studios during the Bingham Fair.

The healing centre provided delicious homemade cakes and teas and coffees.

The public voted for their favourite picture and the winner was Michael O’Brien, who is member of the Bingham Art Group, with his painting entitled ‘Wish you were here’.

There were two runners-up; Maureen Pook of the Butttercross Art Group and Susan Martin of the Bingham Art Group.

The next event for the Healing Centre is an artisan fair to be held in November.