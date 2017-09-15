Success for West Bridgford sisters at National Championships

Two sisters from West Bridgford are continuing a year of impressive success with fantastic results at the National Championships.

The National and Open Paracanoe Senior and Junior Championships sprint regatta took place at Holme Pierrepont in early September and Ellie Burgess and Abi Burgess, both 17, became champions.

The girls took up paddling at the age of 13 and train twice a day, six days a week in the gym, the river and on the lake at Holme Pierrepont.

The pair, who paddle for Holme Pierrepont Racing Canoe Cub, came first in the K2 Under-18 200-metre race.

Meanwhile, Abi took second place in the K1 Under-18 200-metre race, with Ellie finishing fifth.

The sisters, part of triplets, were supported from the side by sister Imogen and younger sister Gabby (13).

The girls would like to thank Lewis Fletcher and Sam Glover on the GB canoeing team who have coached them to reach this standard.