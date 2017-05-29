Success for Manning Ladies Hockey Team But Players Urgently Required

West Bridgford based Manning Ladies Hockey Club is the highest ranking, single team ladies hockey club in the Notts Ladies Hockey League. Against all odds, the team recently finished joint top of the Premier Division missing out on promotion only on goal difference. After this great success, the team unfortunately now faces a perilous situation for the forthcoming hockey season. With a number of pregnancies and people moving away, the team urgently requires new players.

Manning Ladies is a small, friendly and down to earth team with great people, a sense of fun and competitive spirit. If anyone wants to return to hockey or fancies a change of scene from a bigger club, please get in touch asap. Whilst training for the new season won’t start until September, the team would welcome players to join them for a Summer League running from end June to end August on Wednesday evenings.

If you’re interested in joining a warm, friendly, sociable and fun group of women who are welcoming of all newcomers, or know of anyone what would, please contact Daniela Gould on 0787 9614640 or Daniela_gould@yahoo.com for further details.