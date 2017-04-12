Success for Beeston van firm boss on TV quiz show

As a director of a Beeston-based van franchise, Gareth Kaye is used to handling tough questions.

But for Gareth, group van director of Imperial Commercials Volkswagen Van Centre Nottingham, he took being quizzed in his stride after coming away a winner on Channel 4’s Fifteen to One.

The motor boss achieved a childhood dream appearing on the show – which is hosted by Sandi Toksvig – and picked up the famed Fifteen to One trophy in the process, as well as a place on the series leader board.

Gareth, who has overseen operations at the van centre in Beeston since January 2016, said it was his wife Louise who encouraged him to go on the show.

He said: “I’ve been a fan of the show since my childhood and perhaps even more so when it returned to television.

“I’ve bored my wife Louise by threatening to go on the show and one day she turned to me and said ‘either go on or shut up about it’.

“I applied and was invited to an audition in Manchester got through that and was selected for the filming of the show in Glasgow.

“It was fantastic to be part of the programme and to meet Sandi Toksvig, who was lovely.”

Gareth tasted success on the show in August but it was only screened in April.

His trophy now takes pride of place in his office for all colleagues to see.

He explained he’d never been so popular on the day the show was aired, adding: “My phone was going off and I was getting stick from friends, family and colleagues.

“It was everything from the questions I got wrong to the choice of jumper I was wearing.

“It was all good fun but it did feel good to win because who knows what abuse I would have had off everyone then.”