Student gets creative for autism charity

A student from Central College in Clifton has created a teddy bear as part of her final major project for charity.

Jessica Boateng, a second year Level 3 Textiles, Fashion and Decorative Arts student at the college, designed Albert the Autistic Bear to help raise awareness for Autism East Midlands, her chosen charity.

The 19-year-old, who has autism, hopes her bear can inspire others who are on spectrum and says the condition was top of her list when choosing a charity to design for during her project.

She said: “I chose a teddy bear because I can be a child at heart. I loved playing with teddy bears ever since I was a little girl.

“They’ve always been my best friends when I had no other friends to hang around with.

“I thought by making a teddy bear for children, teens and adults who have autism, it could help reduce their feelings of loneliness and isolation.

“I feel passionate to raise awareness for this condition because I know what it feels like to be rejected, isolated and lonely. In fact, I have lived that all my life.

“I really want to help those who lived the same life like me because it’s not their fault they were born with autism and feel different; they just want to be accepted.”

Graduate community fundraiser at Autism East Midlands Jack Knight visited her stand at the college and was impressed by her work and dedication in creating Albert.

He said: “Jessica’s charity felt project has really captured her own experiences with autism in a way that can educate others.

“As the leading charity in this field across the region, Autism East Midlands recognise the amount of thought and research that has gone into Jessica’s teddy bear, Albert.

“Our clinical team based at Sutherland House School, Nottingham were impressed with Albert’s emotion sticks. These were a really innovative idea that helps to others to understand more about autism.

“On behalf of our organisation I would like to say a huge well done to Jessica for a wonderful project.”

At present, Autism East Midlands helps over 400 families touched by Autism across the East Midlands.

For further information about the services, opportunities and events the charity provides locally and across the East Midlands, please visit www.autismeastmidlands.org.uk.

Story by Thomas Hewitt.