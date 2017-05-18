Strength in depth on home water for Becket Rowing Club

The weekend of 13th and 14th May brought an in-depth winning show for the Becket Rowing Club.

The team’s younger members proved their new-found worth alongside their older club-mates on the National Water Sports Centre’s 2,000-metre lake.

On the Saturday at the 2,000-metre Nottingham City Regatta, the recent winning Junior Women’s eight split into an Intermediate (IM) 1 coxless four and IM 3 quadruple sculling crews.

Martin Kay said: “Both boats dominated their events by rowing smoothly into the rough and ugly headwind waves and away from the opposition, bringing home winners’ pots to mark a very satisfactory day’s work.

“Experience gained at Wallingford Regatta two weeks previously proved decisive here on equally rough home waters.”

Becket sculler Alex Watkins, 23, studying at Loughborough University, topped his field of ten IM 2 contenders, to add to his developing tally of 2017 racing results, following his ‘A’ final ranking at the recent BUCS Regatta where GB Triallists had raised the game in singles to near-International standards.

Sunday’s Club Regatta, over the 1,000-metre distance, saw the WJ 15 coxed quads produce the race of the day when in a straight three-boat final, Becket led by half a length, only to see that whittled down to a metre at 250 metres to go.

The crews were still level at 50 metres to go, getting roaring support from the bank on both sides of the lake.

Becket managed to pull out the stops and win by 0.6 of a second. All 12 girls and their coxes will surely keep this memory for years, as for some this will have been their first proper race.

This followed a club win in Double Sculls and two more single scullers: Millie Barker and Ben Howick, both 15, winning in fiercely-contested events where mental strength is particularly vital in the individual sculler.