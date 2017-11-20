St Peter’s Cross Keys pupils shine at dance performance

Children at St Peter’s Cross Keys Church of England Academy in Farndon have put on a show of their performing art skills for friends and families and received certificates for their achievements!

Their performing arts Teacher, Michelle Seaton, said the children had been practising diligently to perfect their performance. “The children were all very excited as this was for most of them, their first big performance in front of parents. The rehearsals were lively and all of children performed their hearts out to the audience, demonstrating their confidence and coordination.” The children were then presented with certificates. “The certificates acknowledge the skills acquired during the lessons and they also meet the KS1 national curriculum standards through ballet, modern and street dance too.”

The performance Michelle says was about children working together, raising confidence and performance skills, and most of all having fun. “The classes teach the year 2 children coordination and fine motor skills by learning movements, and sequencing ideas together. I have always had a real passion for performing arts and feel privileged to be able to inspire young performers. It is wonderful to see pupils develop sequenced movements and then turn these into full dance and drama performances.”

Michelle has herself as a youngster performed at The Palace Theatre in Newark, been a Redcoat and trained in music and dance at university before becoming a Performing Arts Teacher. She is soon to launch her own performing arts academy called StarStruck. Michelle said, “I would like to say a big thank you to the children of St Peter’s for their hard work, and to all the families who attended the event making it such a success.”