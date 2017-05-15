Spring makeover for popular Newark nature reserve

The nature reserve, which was established 16 years ago, covers almost 20 hectares and at the time was the largest urban wildlife project the Trust had ever undertaken.

t is located on land which was formerly a gypsum mine run by British Gypsum – Saint-Gobain Formula’s sister brand, also owned by Saint-Gobain – but which was handed over to the Trust in 2001.

Rare species of flora and fauna have already been spotted in the nature reserve, including a moth called Haworth’s Pug. The site is also home to a surviving population of the rare grass vetchling.

The first record of the plant in the county, which occurs at only a handful of sites in Nottinghamshire, was made at Beacon Hill in 1870. Other interesting species to be seen soon include common blue and orange tip butterflies, as well as tawny owls, oxeye daisies and wild clematis also referred to as ‘Old Man’s Beard’.

Like all the Trust’s 67 nature reserves across Nottinghamshire, the site is free for all to enjoy and with summer months around the corner, it was timely that the Saint-Gobain Formula team came in to give the area a spring makeover.

The site is especially good for picnics on the meadow with views over Newark, but Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust does request that all picnickers remember to take their litter away with them.

Safety, health and environment manager for Saint-Gobain Formula, Andrew Bradshaw, led the working party and said: “Saint-Gobain works with Wildlife Trusts right around the country. We have a particularly close working partnership here with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust as between Saint-Gobain Formula and British Gypsum, we have a large workforce and several operational sites in the county, as well as the Trust having many reserves.

“We like to support the Trust in a very hands-on way where we can. The team really enjoyed getting stuck in to some tidying up and site clearance work.”

Notts Wildlife Trust’s reserve officer, Chris Kennedy, added: “It was great to have the Saint-Gobain Formula team here to help.

“Simple things like clearing footpaths of brambles, litter picking and sign cleaning can make a big difference to maintaining the appearance of the site.

“If the site looks loved and cared for, visitors really appreciate it and come back time and time again.”

The Trust is keen to hear form anyone living locally who wishes to become involved with the nature reserve. For more information about how your organisation can get involved with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust then please contact Holly McCain on HMcCain@nottswt.co.uk.

For conservation volunteering with Chris Kennedy in the Newark area each Thursday contact Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust on 0115 958 8242 or go online for more information http://www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org/volunteer/conservation-volunteer-days/

