Splendour Update: Stage Times Announced!

Official stage times for all five stages at Splendour, taking place at Wollaton Park on 22 July, have now been revealed.

Download stage times image here.

Doors open for the city’s biggest summer day out at 11.30am, with Future Sound of Nottingham winner, Brotherhood, opening the Main Stage at 12.30pm.

An action packed day out filled with live music, entertainment, food and drink will culminate with a belter of a set by headliners Kaiser Chiefs at 9pm.

At the same time of this press announcement, Splendour has announced stage times across all of its social media channels. To join in the conversation, follow, like and share:

Twitter: @splendourfest #splendourfest

Facebook: @splendourfestivalUK

Instagram: @splendourfest #splendourfest