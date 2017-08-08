Splendour 2017 success despite the rain!

This year’s Splendour was yet again another sell out, with a recording breaking 25,000 strong crowd.

The event buses provided by NCT were full of excited Splendour fans eager to get to Wollaton Park early for the best views of the festival.

There were increased security measures in place, which was well-received by festival goers, which included bag checks.

There were more police officers around compared to previous years, who even sneakily joined in with the Splendour fans at times, including having selfies!

At the beginning of the 1 day event, we saw blue skies and plenty of sunshine to get us ready and in the mood to enjoy the performances from across 5 stages.

Alongside acrobatic performances within the grounds and some fair rides, there was also a mini market to browse through and of course plenty of variety of food and drink on offer.

To start off, we heard the winners of the Future Sound of Nottingham Brotherhood open the main stage followed by Georgie, who’s an artist from Nottingham due to be signed to a major label.

Within a few hours, the Wollaton Park grounds were nearly at the full capacity, despite the dreaded rain making a permanent appearance.

However, it didn’t dampen Splendour fans’ spirits. With drinks, ponchos and a sing along with Billy Ocean over on the Confetti Stage, everyone was set for the night.

Especially when the Busted boys, came on the main stage and played their best well known hits!

To finish the night off, the festival headliners, the Kaiser Chiefs, put on an incredible performance, which saw lead singer Ricky Wilson leaping from the bass drum at one point.

At the end of the day we can’t control our British weather, we just need to be prepared for it.

Fingers crossed for next year’s Splendour that the rain stays away!

Keep your eyes peeled for news about Splendour 2018, which should be announced later this summer!