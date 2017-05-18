Spitfires, machinery and livestock delight visitors in Newark

Lying machines and roaring engines delighted visitors at the 134th Nottinghamshire County Show in Newark.

More than 16,000 visitors attended the two-day event on 13th and 14th May – seeing ticket sales up on both days of the show.

Staying true to its roots in agriculture, an evocative line-up of vintage tractors and working heavy horses pulling harvesting equipment, brought the history of harvesting across the years to life before visitors’ eyes in the main ring.

George Taylor, show manager for the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “We have had an absolutely fantastic weekend and it was great to see so many families visit us.

“It takes many months of dedication from our entire show team to put on the show so I want to say a huge thank you to them – as well as to all of our exhibitors and visitors.

“This year we were pleased to have more agricultural stands signing up with us – featuring names like Agriscope Ltd, Chafer Machinery Ltd, Chandlers Ltd and Woldmarsh Producers Ltd – to name just a few.

“We are also indebted to our fabulous volunteers, without whom there simply would be no show and we are grateful to all our sponsors for their marvellous support.

“Our harvesting through the ages display in the main ring was something new for visitors and it proved really popular.”

Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece soared over the showground on both days of the event flying BBMF Spitfires on both days.

On Sunday afternoon, the crowd were delighted by the sight of the oldest surviving Spitfire in the world – a Mark II that was shot down in 1940 during the Battle of Britain – and has now been lovingly restored.

Andy joined the RAF in 1991 initially as a navigator before re-training as a pilot.

During his RAF career he has also flown the Tornado GR1, Hawk, Tucano, Harrier GR7/T10, Dominie and the Grob Tutor. Andy is a qualified flying instructor and a qualified pilot navigator instructor. Andy has over 4,000 hours on 12 different aircraft types.