Speed restriction plan for local roads

More roads in West Bridgford look set to be restricted to 20mph, including part of Gordon Road close to Central Avenue. Nottinghamshire County Council has given notice that Gordon Road will be reduced to 20mph from its junction with Ethel Road in a northerly direction to its junction with Tudor Square.

Others areas earmarked for a 20mph speed limit include Musters Road from is junction with Bridgford Road to Rectory Road, Melton Road from its junction with Musters Road to Devonshire Road, while there are also plans for speed restrictions on Devonshire Road, Manvers Road, Exchange Road and Ethel Road.

West Bridgford Library and County Hall both have relevant documents concerning the proposals, which members of the public can view.

They can also be found online at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/thecouncil/democracy/have-your-say/consultations

and written objections must be received by Friday 20th January 2017.