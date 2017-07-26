Spectacular sports day at Magnus brings together 14 primary schools

Magnus Church of England Academy held a spectacular sports event for 14 primary schools from around Newark and local villages.

Lots of events took place including running, relays, long jump and throwing events, all with a healthy dose of good natured competitiveness between the schools.

Children from Southwell’s Lowes Wong Junior School had great success winning the girls relay and competitor Jemimah Ingham-Jones said: “It was brilliant to represent Lowe’s Wong in such a well-organised and competitive event. We will never forget our success.”

Fellow team member Olivia Green agreed, saying: “We love competing and supporting the other year groups in our school too.”

For Olivia Brooks and Ruby Simpson, it was the team effort that made it more fun.

“Being in the lead was nerve-wracking but exciting. The relay was the best because it was a team event,” said Olivia.

Ruby agreed, saying: “We had loads of fun and a great afternoon with friends.”

Lowes Wong Junior School year 6 teacher, Art Luetkemeier, said: “It was great for the pupils to compete against such brilliant athletes from across the district.

“There was a lovely, supportive atmosphere across the schools with excellent sportsmanship.”

Jorga Thomas, aged 11, from St Peter’s Cross Keys C of E Academy at Farndon won a medal for the long jump and said: “Everyone supported their school and all the cheering and clapping really spurred us on and made us run even faster.

“The students from the Magnus Church of England Academy were really helpful and they treated us to ice lollies to refresh us too.”

Anna Martin, principal of Magnus Church of England Academy said: “It was a fantastic sports day bringing together children from so many different schools to compete in glorious sunshine.

“There was great sportsmanship on show and everyone had a wonderful time.

“Magnus students who helped to run the event were great ambassadors for the school and we would like to thank all of the teachers who organised and ran the event, and especially to all of the children for showing such enthusiasm.”