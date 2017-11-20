Special visit from Pudsey

Children in Need’s official mascot Pudsey Bear paid a visit to our students at Autism East Midlands Sutherland House School, Nottingham. Pudsey Bear joined in the school’s morning assembly to the excited calls of students.

Pudsey amazingly appeared as Mick the Mike encouraged all the children to shout out Pudseys name in a rhythmic chant. After a minute of shouts of PUDSEY miraculously he appeared! Through the assembly Pudsey danced, waved and listened to presentation by classes. Pudsey Bear also hugged and shook hands with nearly every child.

“This has been part of Pudsey’s build up to Friday which is Children in Need Day. Pudsey also managed to have his photo taken with all the children, he told me later he would cherish his visit and had a brilliant time” adds Mr Adrian Sugden Head teacher Sutherland House School.

Adrian Sugden also signed a ‘spot’ on Pudsey’s car with a pledge that the school staff and students will fundraise throughout the week for Children in Need.