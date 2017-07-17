Special 50th birthday celebration for pre-school in Ruddington

The Hermitage Pre-School in Ruddington celebrated its 50th Birthday with a summer family fun day in the grounds of the pre-school and St Peter’s Church.

The day was a huge success and raised a fantastic £1,160.67, which was shared equally between the pre-school and Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

Entertainment on the day came from the community choir, a K2 Dance Academy Show and the Ruddington Belly Dancers; they gave everyone the opportunity to get involved and give it a go.

This was alongside the ever-popular tombola, raffle, cream teas and cakes at the church, bouncy castle, face painting, treasure hunt and the fantastic sausage sizzle just to name a few.

The weather was glorious and Jenny Kent, co-chair of the Hermitage, said: “It was a wonderful day in the sun that brought the local community together for two great causes.”

The Hermitage Pre-School, located in the heart of Ruddington, opened in 1967, firstly as a playgroup and then later as a pre-school.

It has been providing a safe, caring and stimulating environment for children for 50 years.

Many locals who went to the pres-chool also now send their children.

The Hermitage is a registered charity and is run by the dedicated staff and volunteers on the committee.

Without their continued support and fundraising efforts, the pre-school would be unable to function.

The pre-school chose the inspirational Rainbows Hospice as the charity they wished to support at the fun day.

Rainbows, based in Loughborough, is the only hospice for children and young people in the East Midlands and is a place where life-limited children and their families can find care and support.

Di Hennessy, co-chair, said: “The Hermitage would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support us and Rainbows on the day.

“We would also like to thank those who donated prizes, volunteers, stall holders, staff, committee and local business who generously supported us.”

To coincide with the celebratory year, the Hermitage will be extending its hours from September 2017, in line with the new government funding and offering free 30 hours for eligible three and four year olds.

The new hours will be a morning session 9am until 12noon and an afternoon session of 1pm to 4pm.

There will be breakfast club from 8am and lunch club at midday. The Hermitage are registered with and inspected by Ofsted.

Please contact the preschool for further information on 07923 487 030 or email enquiries@thehermitagepreschool.co.uk.