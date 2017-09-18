Special 150th anniversary for St Patrick’s

The year 1867 was a year of great optimism in the UK. The inaugural meeting of the TUC was held, Queen Victoria laid the foundation stone for the Royal Albert Hall in London and Thomas Barnardo opened his first shelter for homeless children.

In Nottingham, on 23rd September 1867, St Patrick’s parish was established and a party’s been planned to mark the 150th anniversary.

The first parish church was a converted warehouse on Leanside in what is now the Meadows area.

It was born out of the mission of Provost John Harnett whose work centred on the notorious slums of the Narrow Marsh area of the city. He also built primary schools and served as a parish priest for 41 years.

That first church was replaced by an impressive new Victorian building at the end of London Road in 1883.

It served the Catholic population of the area right up to the spring of 1979 when, sadly, it was found to be structurally unsafe and demolished.

The new – and current – church on Launder Street was built in 1981 to serve the new Meadows housing area.

It was built under the guidance of Canon Philip J Soar, who’d been appointed to the parish in 1944 and served as parish priest for 49 years.

If you add his long service to that of Provost John Harnett’s, they total 90 of the 150 years St Patrick’s Parish has existed – almost certainly a record.

Celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of St Patrick’s parish will be held at the church and hall in The Meadows on Saturday 23rd September, beginning with an official ceremony at 11am.

His Lordship, Bishop Patrick McKinney will be joined by the current parish priest, Fr Philip McBrien and several other notable former parish priests and assistant priests.

An illustrated booklet on the history of the parish will be on sale, there’ll also be a presentation of historic photographs from down the ages and refreshments will be served in the church hall.

St Patrick’s is a vibrant and popular parish church and it’s expected that the party will provide a great opportunity for old friends to meet up and enjoy a wonderful occasion.

For more details, please contact Fr Philip McBrien on 0115 921 2964

Our Lady and St Patrick in the Meadows Church is located on Launder Street, The Meadows, Nottingham, NG2 1JQ