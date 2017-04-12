South Nottinghamshire Academy – moving from strength to strength

Inspectors recently visited Radcliffe-based South Nottinghamshire Academy and found that the school continues to be at least ‘Good’ in all areas of inspection – the second-highest rating.

In recent years, the academy has been transformed and significant improvements have been made to ensure that students have the best-possible opportunity to succeed, whilst providing the highest quality overall school experience.

Ofsted inspectors visited the academy in February 2017 and agreed entirely with the school’s own self-evaluation. The full report has now been released and validates the significant work and improvements that have been made.

In the report, the inspection team commented that “the head teacher and senior leaders have been successful in improving the quality of teaching and pupils’ achievements at the school.

“The school’s examination results have improved steadily over the past three years and from the school’s records – and pupils’ work seen during the inspection – show that attainment is continuing to rise”.

In the sixth form, “students achieve well and their progress is often better than those with similar GCSE results elsewhere. Students are overwhelmingly positive about their experience of sixth-form life and the school has a track record of students progressing to very aspirational higher education options.

“Pupils behave well around the school and are attentive and focused in lessons. Staff set consistently high standards for the pupils’ appearance. Pupils are immaculately dressed as a result.”

The inspection team added: “The behaviour of pupils is good. There is a harmonious feel to the school because staff teach pupils how they should behave and they follow the school’s rules. Pupils behave well in lessons and during social times.”

The school currently has 542 pupils on roll and will be full in Year 7 in September for the first time. Existing parents who completed the Ofsted Parent View questionnaire came out in support of the school with 99% voting yes to the question ‘Would you recommend this school to another parent’.

Head teacher, Dan Philpotts, said: “This report recognises and validates the tremendous amount of work, dedication and commitment that students, staff and our wider community have invested over recent years.

“Moving forwards, it provides us with a great opportunity to make the next step and illustrates that our work is really making a positive difference.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone connected to our great school and very confident that we can improve even further.”

The school joined Redhill Academy Trust in September 2016 and at the same time moved into its brand-new £10 million school funded through the Priority Schools Building Programme.

Executive principal of the Trust, Andrew Burns, said: “I’d like to congratulate the staff and students at South Nottinghamshire for this excellent report. Working together we are determined to further the success of the academy, making it the outstanding choice for parents and children in the local area.”