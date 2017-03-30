Sought-after Beeston site sold to residential developer

The site of Beeston’s former Meeting Hall has been sold to local developers, who plan to bring much-needed new homes to the area, through land experts Mather Jamie.

An experienced builder of prestigious homes, Nottingham’s North Sands Developments has purchased the site of the Meeting Hall of the Hillside Gospel Hall Trust, which is just 250 meters away from Beeston Fields Drive, one of the most sought-after addresses in the county.

The site, which covers three quarters of an acre and is situated on the corner of Wollaton Road and Hillside Road in Beeston, received outline planning consent for eight new homes from Broxtowe Borough Council on 31st August 2016.

Gary Kirk, associate director of Mather Jamie, said: “This site was sold by Informal Tender and was hotly contested on the deadline day, reflecting the pent-up demand for quality development opportunities in this area and throughout the East Midlands.

“Hillside Road offers developers a rare opportunity to bring new homes to the northern edge of Beeston, a popular and affluent location with fantastic local facilities on the outskirts of Nottingham.”

James Hartley, associate director of North Sands Developments, said: “We look forward to bringing this site forward. It is our intention to launch the houses in 2017 and to bring forward a high quality scheme of detached houses on the site. A full planning application will be submitted as soon as possible.”