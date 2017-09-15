Society of Equestrian Artists exhibition in Newark

The 38th Annual Exhibition of the Society of Equestrian Artists – Horse in Art, is returning to Sally Mitchell’s Gallery at the Museum of the Horse, 1 Market Place Tuxford, Newark Nottinghamshire NG22 0LA

The Horse in Art opens on Saturday 23rd September. The Private View and Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday 24th September with Dr Robert Fountain – one of the founders of The British Sporting Art Trust (BSAT) and for many years its chairman overseeing proceedings.

Some of the UK’s finest equestrian artists will exhibit paintings, sculpture and original print. Works are for sale and will also be presented in several of the Society’s annual award categories including the celebrated Cuneo Medal, which is presented to the most meritorious group of works in the exhibition from a full member of the society. There will be more than 100 paintings on show.

Artists exhibiting will include 2016 Cuneo medal winner Malcolm Coward HSEA; internationally recognised as one of the UK’s leading equestrian artists, Jane Braithwaite ASEA; winner of the ARC Silk Series Award (a national prize judged by the public for the best racing picture by a female artist) and Glynis Mills HSEA; whose original print work is sold worldwide. Other exhibited works are from nationally acclaimed artists, all candidates shortlisted for awards this year including sculpture from Juliet Cursham SEA and paintings by Katie Scorgie ASEA, Frederick Haycock ASEA, Jonathan Walker, Sally Martin SEA and Alison Wilson SEA.

The prestigious annual awards made at this exhibition will include: Denford Stud Best in Show, the British Sporting Art Trust Best Sculpture Award and the Hounds Magazine Best Hunting Award.

Getting there

The gallery has its own free car park behind the gallery and the venue is very easily reached, just one minute off the A1 Northbound and three minutes off the Southbound. Travelling by train it is only 90 minutes from London and 15 minutes by taxi from Retford station. For those with smarter transport it is five minutes from Gamston airfield.

Refreshment

For those travelling a long way to visit the exhibition there is a charming coffee shop on the premises where light meals and cream teas can be taken.

The main annual awards will be made at the SEA Private View from 2pm on Sunday 24th September.

For your invitation to the SEA Private View please register for the SEA newsletter via equestrianartists.co.uk/

Open daily from 10am to 5pm, the exhibition closes on Saturday 7th October at 5pm – the gallery is free to view.

Awards

The main annual awards will be presented at the Horse in Art Private View. Awards are made at the discretion of the body presenting them and only if entries meet the requirements outlined. The 2017 Horse in Art Awards will include:

The Denford Stud Best in Show – £1,000 first prize generously supported by Denford Stud.

The Robert Fountain Best Original Print – £200 for the best original print kindly supported by Robert Fountain.

The British Sporting Art Trust Best Sculpture – £250 for the best sculpture kindly supported by the British Sporting Art Trust (BSAT).

The Cuneo Medal – Medal and £500 for the most meritorious group of works by a Full Member.

The Sally Mitchell Fine Art Award – £100, and 100 cards printed with the chosen image, for the best work suitable for a Christmas card kindly supported by Sally Mitchell Fine Arts Ltd.

The Hounds Magazine Best Hunting Picture – An annual subscription to Hounds Magazine and a double-page feature in the publication kindly supported by Michael and Linda Sagar of Hounds Magazine.

The John King Young Artist – A sculpture by Debbie Burt HSEA and the winning work exhibited for the duration of the Horse in Art Annual Exhibition – in collaboration with the Pony Club

Horse in Art PICTURES AND CAPTIONS – the full gallery is available to view online: http://www.equestrianartists.co.uk/index.php/the-horse-in-art/