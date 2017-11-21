Social Singers celebrating 25 years

West Bridgford Social Singers celebrated their 25th anniversary at St Paul’s Church when a choir of 52 singers entertained a large audience of family and friends with their favourite songs featuring many different styles.

Musical director Simon Thompson praised the choir for their hard work and dedication.

“It was a joyful performance, with moments of great control and excellent interpretation, coupled with passion and emotion,” he said.

The choir gave two further performances in November, at Musters Road Methodist Church, raising money for Christian Aid, and in Radcliffe-on-Trent for the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Choir members are now looking forward to a busy Christmas programme when they will be raising money for two local charities, Faith in Families and Motor Neurone Disease.

The photograph shows Simon and choir chairman Fiona Callaghan cutting the 25th anniversary birthday cake.