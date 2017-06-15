Sneak Peak of the New Brewhouse & Kitchen

Today (Thursday 15th June) our very own Hollie (Marketing Manager) and Carly (Head of Design) were kindly invited to the soft launch of the all new and shiny Brewhouse & Kitchen on Trent Bridge.

Moving forward from the traditional pub, B&K brew their own craft beer in their very own on-site microbrewery. The décor is stylish, homely and inviting with some great quirky touches and from what we tasted, the food is fab too. Better yet, for all you dog owners who enjoy strolling down the River Trent, B&K will welcome you with open arms (and a bowl of water)! Keep an eye out for our In Nottingham Magazine (published 21st July) where you can read our full review.

Officially opening for pre-bookings on Father’s Day, it will be the 17th site in Brewhouse & Kitchen’s rapidly expanding portfolio and the first to open in the East Midlands.

The former Riverbank site, boasting views overlooking the River Trent in the heart of West Bridgford, Nottingham, has seen a £600,000 investment to transform the venue. The new Brewhouse & Kitchen will be an original offering for the area – featuring an upstairs function room with capacity for 120 guests and can cater for 550 guests in total within the bar, restaurant and garden areas.

Speaking of the opening, managing director Simon Bunn said: “We are delighted to welcome Nottingham into the Brewhouse & Kitchen family and to make our mark on the area’s thriving food and drink scene.

“Although beers are our forte, we pride ourselves on creating an exciting menu of innovative dishes, including pub-classics, Sunday roasts and sharing platters, which effortlessly complement our drinks range and when paired with a great beer, really bring out the best in its tasting notes. A number of our dishes also use elements of beer as an added ingredient, such as our beer-infused cheese sauces and garlic and hop salt for seasoning chips.

“What makes our pubs unique is the fact that each one has its very own microbrewery and we employ a dedicated local brewer to operate it. We’re pleased to announce Ben Pearson will be the man for the job at Brewhouse & Kitchen Nottingham, and our guests can watch him in action thanks to the centrally-located copper vessels that will brew his fantastic craft beers.”

Customers looking for an education in brewing will be able to book themselves onto Brewhouse & Kitchen’s famed Beer Masterclass and a day-long Brewery Experience Day, organised by the resident beer expert and on-site brewer. The Beer Masterclass covers eight different types of beer, exploring the flavour profiles and history of each, while the more intensive Brewery Experience Day provides an opportunity for customers to get involved in brewing some beer.

As part of the venue’s extensive drinks offering, a number of the beers on offer will be exclusive to the Nottingham Brewhouse & Kitchen site. These include a core range of five own-brewed beers, available year-round, a seasonal beer which will rotate approximately every six weeks and an ever-changing ‘brewer’s choice’, in which the on-site brewer will be free to produce his own brews.

Each of these exclusive beers will be themed to pay homage to the West Bridgford and Nottinghamshire areas, with a fun fact or extraordinary story to accompany it.

Simon added: “Our team have been busy delving deep into local history to name our craft brews and create our Little Book of Beer Stories. We can’t wait to share our findings with residents in the coming weeks and hopefully teach them a thing or two they may not already know about Nottingham and West Bridgford.

“As an operation we now brew over 285 different beers, making us the brewery with the largest portfolio of beer brands in Europe – not bad considering each of our breweries are ‘micro’!”

As an operation, Brewhouse & Kitchen is one of the UK’s fastest growing companies, with an annual anticipated turnover in excess of £18 million for 2017.

For more details about the venue, including opening times, or to make a Father’s Day booking, visit http://www.brewhouseandkitchen.com/venue/nottingham/