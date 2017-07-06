Smokey Paws benefit from local Community Matters scheme

Smokey Paws have been awarded a cheque for £418 following a public nomination to the Waitrose Newark Community Matters Scheme.

Smokey Paws is a not-for-profit organisation with a pet lifesaving mission, who aim to supply specially-designed pet oxygen masks to the UK Fire & Rescue Service to help them succeed in saving the life of thousands of pets and wildlife today and the years to come.

Each set of masks is just £90 and they are designed to fit around animals faces, giving 95% to 100% oxygen compared to only 5% if having to use human oxygen masks.

“As a service we regularly attend incidents where pets are involved,” said group manager Damien West, who has been working with Smokey Paws in recent months to help get the masks on local fire engines in Nottinghamshire.

“Once they’ve been rescued they often, much like humans, require some form of oxygen therapy to assist in their immediate care and recovery.

“Our crews always do the best job they can in these situations. However, our equipment hasn’t previously been tailored specifically towards household pets.

“These new masks from Smokey Paws are specifically designed to fit the faces of small animals and mean we can go one step further when it comes to treating pets that have been involved in house fires.

“I’m sure many people across the county will agree that pets can be an enormous part of a family, so I’m really pleased that we are now starting to see this lifesaving equipment rolled out to fire engines across Nottinghamshire.”

Emma Johnson, fundraiser at Smokey Paws, said: “It is wonderful to see so much public support for Smokey Paws so far.

“Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service need a lot more of our pet lifesaving masks and so we hope to hear from any members of the public, local businesses and community groups within the Nottinghamshire area who can help us to roll out the masks across Nottingham.

“We would also like to thank the kind member of the public who nominated us for the Waitrose Community Matters Scheme.”

If you would like to find out more about their pet lifesaving mission or if you can help us raise funds and awareness in the Nottinghamshire area, please contact Emma on emma@smokeypaws.co.uk or call 07340 754408.