Shrek to share his swamp gardening tips at Notcutts

Notcutts Garden Centre Wheatcroft in Nottingham will be rolling out the green carpet on Thursday 24th August when Shrek the Ogre and Princess Fiona will be flying in to visit young gardeners.

Shrek will be giving every visitor a packet of special cress seeds that have come all the way from Far Far Away, so they can make their own swamp garden at home. Notcutts’ gardening experts will also be on hand to offer tips and advice on how to create the perfect royal garden.

Throughout the summer, young visitors to Notcutts Garden Centre will be able to take part in a free activity trail themed around the adventures of Shrek and his friends. After completing the trail budding gardeners will collect a packet of cress seeds to take home. The visit to Nottingham is part of Shrek and Princess Fiona’s summer tour of all 18 Notcutts garden centres to share their passion for all things green!

The visit is being run in partnership with Shrek’s Adventure! London where Shrek and his friends have been sprucing up the swamp in time for summer. All young visitors to Shrek’s Adventure! London will also be able to pick up a packet of cress seeds and try their hand at swamp gardening.

Nic Perrett, centre manager, Notcutts Wheatcroft said; “We are delighted to welcome Shrek and Princess Fiona to the garden centre. Gardening is a fantastic hobby for children and so easy to get into whether you have a garden, window box or even a pot plant. We hope that Shrek will inspire children find their own ‘green’ fingers this summer.”

Children can meet Shrek and Princess Fiona for free at Notcutts Wheatcroft (Landmere Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham) between 2-4pm on the 24th August.