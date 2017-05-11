Should speed bumps be removed in Clifton?

Clifton councillor Andrew Rule has called for speed bumps on two main roads in Clifton to be removed in order to encourage more people to shop in the area.

Mr Rule suggested at a council meeting that removing the bumps on Farnborough Road and Green Lane will help to increase the appeal of shops to more shoppers in Clifton.

The suggestion comes after plans to build a new Lidl, 24 apartments, retail units and restaurants on the Fairham House site in Green Lane were approved back in March.

Mr Rule said: “I suppose I was just making the point that this retail development really has the potential to open Clifton up for more shoppers coming in from the surrounding villages.

“Having spoken to residents in Wilford and other villages, the big deterrent coming into Clifton was the speed bumps and it would make it more appealing for shoppers from outside if they were removed.”

Nottingham City Council, however, have argued against Mr Rule’s proposal by saying the speed bumps on the two roads were introduced after a series of fatal accidents and removing them would therefore “reverse the benefits”.

Executive assistant for local transport, councillor Marcia Watson, said: “Traffic-calming measures were introduced in Clifton in the early 2000s following requests from residents, businesses and councillors, because of the high speed and flow of traffic, which resulted in a high number of serious and fatal accidents.

“The average number of people killed or seriously injured in Clifton over a five-year period is 72% less than it was before the traffic-calming measures were introduced.

“Removing them would reverse the benefits they have brought and would not represent best use of funds at a time when the council’s budgets are under particularly high pressure due to government cuts.”