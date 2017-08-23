Sevenoaks Sound and Vision to open in luxury Nottingham shopping arcade

National hi-fi and home cinema retailer Sevenoaks Sound and Vision will soon be opening their first Nottingham store in the Flying Horse Walk shopping arcade.

Work has already started on the unit and is expected to take around six weeks to complete – with a grand opening in late September.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is a national, electrical retailer chain that specialises in hi-fi and home cinema systems, stocking products including 4K UHD TV’s, home cinema equipment, turntables, amplifiers and speakers.

They supply products from well-known major brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG and Sonos, as well as specialist names including Naim Audio, Bluesound, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Yamaha – with a number planned to be exclusive to the city centre shop.

The company has been trading for 45 years, with the Nottingham opening marking their 26th nationwide store. As well as their extensive product range, the business will also offer specialist consultation services for ‘Smarthome’ enquiries, such as multi-room audio and home cinema installations, as well as home automation and lighting. The brand also offers a free home visit service to customers, to aid in the design of any home systems.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision has recently opened a branch in Solihull but the Flying Horse Walk store will be their first venture into the East Midlands region.

Located in Nottingham city centre, Flying Horse Walk is a luxury shopping arcade which connects South Parade and St Peter’s Gate. It houses both national and independent retailers specialising in ranges such as womenswear and menswear clothing, bridal, food and drink, gifts, crafts and art.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s new premises is 1,647 sq ft in total, and was previously leased to specialist clothing chain High & Mighty, who sub-let it to childrenswear brand Pud. They closed in January 2016.

Managing director of Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Rob Lawley, said: “We are especially excited to be opening in Nottingham in this superb, central location. Nottingham is a city full of music lovers, film goers and technology enthusiasts, and I am confident that we can deliver a first class experience to anyone who visits our new concept store.

“We have recruited an experienced team of specialists, who are ready to demonstrate how lifelike pictures now look, and how great music sounds on a modern system.”

Rob Spencer, a director at FHP, the managing agents for Flying Horse Walk, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sevenoaks Sound and Vision to Flying Horse Walk. They are going to make a great addition to the arcade offering something new and exciting. We look forward to their opening.”