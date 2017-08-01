School recruitment event in August in West Bridgford

Due to popular demand, Teaching Force are once again hosting a schools recruitment event on 17th August at their head office at The Point, West Bridgford from 10am to 4pm.

The event will provide education professionals with the opportunity to speak to experienced consultants, look for jobs, get advice and register with Teaching Force.

Find out about jobs including teaching, SEN, learning support, intervention, cover, supervising and admin.

Teaching Force have also just announced an exciting new training scheme in association with the National Church of England Academy.

Perfect for graduates wishing to become cover supervisors, the scheme based at the National Church of England Academy in Hucknall allows Teaching Force candidates to access professional support and development.

With on-the-job training and real-life classroom experience, candidates will shadow lessons and learn to become effective cover supervisors.

To find out more information about the new training scheme visit https://www.teachingforce.co.uk/en/news/teaching-force-announce-new-cover-supervisor-work-experience-programme

Or, for more information and to book a one-to-one session with an experienced consultant at the schools recruitment event, visit https://www.teachingforce.co.uk/en/news/teaching-force-open-day-17th-august