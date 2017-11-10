Scheme to improve Top Shops area nears completion

Months of development work in the main shopping area at Top Shops on Southchurch Drive are close to being completed.

Earlier this year, Nottingham City Council invested around £500,000 on a regeneration project to improve the retail area on Southchurch Drive.

The current programme of works – which has now covered most of Southchurch Drive, with the area near Iceland still to be done – includes a new pavement, furnishings, benches and replanting trees.

The council says it hopes the regeneration will help bring more people into the area, alongside the new ongoing Clifton Triangle expansion on Green Lane, which will have a Lidl, B&M Bargains and a restaurant among other construction.

A spokesman said: “The paving work on Southchurch Drive is part of £500,000 regeneration works to improve the retail area.

“Clifton has seen some major changes over the last few years, including a new tram route, improvements to Clifton Market, and most recently work has begun at the Triangle, just off Southchurch Drive, that will bring two new supermarkets, 130 local jobs to the area, and much-needed housing.

“This is an ongoing programme of works and since they have started we have had no complaints and we have the support of local businesses, who like us want to invest and regenerate Clifton, making it a desirable place for people to come and for residents to enjoy.”

By Thomas Hewitt