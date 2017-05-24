Say ‘peas please’ to help raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Newark-based mobile fish and chip business Flipping & Frying has chosen to support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance throughout June and July by donating 25p from every portion of peas or curry sold.

Director, Stuart Fawcett, said: “The rural nature of the county has created great demand for our services, but due to that same nature local communities also rely upon the life-saving support provided by the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, so we wanted to team up with the charity to bring some positive benefits.”

As well as donating money from the sale of peas and curry, the vans will also have Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance collection boxes on their counters for anyone who wants to donate their loose change.

Every penny donated really does count as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser, Faye Nam, added: “It is great news that Stuart has chosen to support our charity.

“We rely on donations from businesses, organisations and individuals in the communities that we serve to ensure we can continue saving lives 365 days of the year – so remember, whatever your food of choice, say ‘peas please’ and help us to raise even more money.”

Flipping and Frying Fish and Chip vans will be in the following locations: Tuesdays at Bassingham Village Hall & Brant Broughton (5pm-8pm), Wednesdays at Skellingthorpe Village Hall & Harmston (5pm-8pm), Thursdays in Caythorpe & Sturton-by-Stow (5pm-8pm), Fridays at Tuxford Sun Inn (4.30pm-8pm) & Witham St Hughes (5pm-8pm) as well as Saturdays at Fernwood & Welbourn (5pm-7.30pm).