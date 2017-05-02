Sara runs London Marathon in memory of Jackson

West Bridgford runner Sara Marshall has just completed the world-famous London Marathon in memory of her son Jackson, who died suddenly on 24th November 2009, aged six.

She told The Local News: “We were told Jackson died of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), though he was never diagnosed with epilepsy.

“He was the happiest, loving, caring, funny, kindest little boy I’ve ever known. Seven years on, we still miss him and his smile so very much. Running for SUDEP in Jackson’s memory keeps his name alive and gives to others, as he always did. It has been my dream to run the London Marathon. I made it my goal to qualify for a Good For Age place, which means running a previous marathon within a certain time, based on age. I achieved this by completing the Windermere Marathon.

“So, on the 23rd April 2017, I got to run in my dream marathon. I set up a just giving page with a target of £200. In 48 hours this had already been achieved and exceeded, it currently sits at £401, which is fantastic.

“The weekend of the marathon is somewhat an emotional blur and there were so many amazing moments. Westminster and the finish line in sight, cue goosebumps and tears, I crossed the line in 3.35.06, a personal best.

“I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support of my family and friends, who I cannot thank enough.”