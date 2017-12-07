Sandicliffe Group Motability Event This Weekend Get £250 Cashback, enjoy exclusive deals and meet our Motability experts

The Sandicliffe Motability Weekend is on from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th December at one of your local Sandicliffe dealerships across the East Midlands. Available exclusively at the event will be the chance to take advantage of special offers including £250 Cashback on all Ford, Kia, Mazda, Nissan and ŠKODA, with many models also available at Nil Advance Payment. You could be driving away in a New Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai or a Mazda CX-3; the most recent model to be added to the Motability scheme.

Visitors can enjoy free refreshments and book in advance test-drives and demonstrations. Our Motability Specialists will be on hand to discuss the benefits of worry free motoring on the Motability Scheme including a new car every 3 years, insurance for up to 2 drivers, servicing & maintenance cover, road tax and full breakdown assistance. Our specialists will also be able to explain how a car can be modified to suit individual mobility requirements.

Paul Woodhouse, Managing Director at Sandicliffe commented:

“The Sandicliffe Motability Event promises to be a great occasion to learn more about leasing a car through the Motability Scheme and to highlight how easy it is to get on the road. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people in our dealerships to join in the fun and take advantage of the free information, advice and expertise on offer.”

The Motability Scheme offers anyone who receives either the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or the Armed Forces Independence Payment the opportunity to exchange this allowance for a reliable, new car. The Sandicliffe Motability Event will offer free information and advice on leasing a car through the Motability Scheme to anyone who thinks they might be eligible.

For more information call us on 0115 812 2104 or visit www.sandicliffe.co.uk.

