Sales vacancies at The Local News

With the continued growth of The Local News, there are  opportunities for experienced advertising sales professionals.

We need highly-motived, outgoing people to deliver new clients for our popular range of local newspapers and magazines.

Previous advertising sales experience is required to target potential clients by telephone and email.

The successful candidate would be representing our brands within the local communities that we proudly serve.

We offer competitive rates of pay dependant on experience, plus an uncapped commission scheme to reward you for excellent results.

Full and part-time positions are available. Just email your CV to ads@nottinghamlocalnews.com before 30th April 2017.

