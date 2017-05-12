Rushcliffe to benefit from £5m investment in new buses

Trentbarton is to spend £5m in 2017 on 28 new buses and on upgrades – its biggest investment in a single year.

Services to enjoy the new vehicles will include Skylink Nottingham and the Rushcliffe Mainline.

In addition, newly-revamped buses will be bringing all mod-cons to the Cotgrave Connection and the Keyworth Connection services.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “This year we are making a massive investment in our vehicles to keep our customers delighted and to attract even more people to get on our buses.

“We’re keen to play our part in reducing carbon emissions in the communities we serve, and these buses are some of the greenest diesel vehicles that money can buy.”

The order book includes Enviro200 models from Alexander Dennis (ADL), nine of which will appear from July on both the Rushcliffe Mainline and Skylink Nottingham.

The Enviro200 is light, fuel-efficient and features an improved suspension for a smoother ride. They have LED lighting, visual and audio next-stop announcements, plus free superfast wi-fi and USB power at every seat so customers can stay connected.

Jeff said: “In the latest Transport Focus survey results, Trentbarton are the best in the county for customer satisfaction, and our drivers have scored as the best in the UK for the second year running.

“By investing millions every year in our fleet, we ensure travelling by our buses is an experience people enjoy as an excellent, great value way to get about.”

ADL is building the new buses at its Scarborough factory, which also assembled the 22 new buses delivered to Trentbarton last year and the nine luxury coaches that joined the red arrow fleet in 2015.