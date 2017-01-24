Rushcliffe student shortlisted for national education award

A sixth-former from Rushcliffe School has reached the finals of the British Education Awards, which recognise some of the best students in the country.

Every school, college and university in the UK was asked to nominate one student who has combined outstanding academic and extra-curricular success and Haider Aslam is one of just 3 finalists who’ve been chosen from the South of England region in the GCSE category.

Haider got an amazing 12 A*s in his GCSEs while also playing handball for Great Britain. He has represented his nation 3 years running and in 5 different countries. Most recently he qualified as the youngest player in the GB Under 18’s team to compete in the European Championships in Georgia.

In addition Haider has taken part in numerous voluntary projects to support both the local community and other students in his school. He also took a lead role in helping Rushcliffe to win the World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM).

Head of Year 12 at Rushcliffe, Jack Lakin, said: “Haider is a shining example of the students at Rushcliffe School. We were all overjoyed when we heard he had made the shortlist for the BEAs. His continued dedication to his studies, as well as his national sporting commitments shows how devoted he is. On top of that he is an approachable, good-humoured young man who I know will continue to do great things in a life that holds a lot of promise. “

It is the first time the awards have been held and the ceremony is set to be a high- profile event attended by teachers, politicians, senior government ministers, professionals and celebrities. It will be hosted by BBC TV news presenter Joanna Gosling.

Haider said: “There’s no way that I would be in this position, without the staff and teachers at Rushcliffe who moulded me throughout my secondary school life and helped me to achieve the grades that I did or without the support of my Nottingham Handball coach, Ricardo Vasconcelos, and my GB Under 18’s Coach, Mark Hawkins, who both guided me towards competing at an international level.

“I still can’t quite believe that I’ve been shortlisted but right now I’m just incredibly excited for the event and the fantastic night that it promises to be!’”

The awards ceremony will take place on 30 January at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.