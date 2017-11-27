Rushcliffe School pupils stage pop-up performance

Students at Rushcliffe School in West Bridgford got an unexpected surprise as they left school on Friday afternoon. They poured out of their classrooms to discover the school jazz band and a group of drama students performing from the first floor of the school’s new half built arts centre.

Due to open in September 2018, the multi-million-pound arts centre is well underway with steel framework and concrete floors in place. But it is currently still open to the elements!

Head of Arts, Ben Pitts, explained: “Excitement is riding high among pupils as we are seeing the arts centre spring up before our eyes, so some of our talented musicians and actors decided to do this wacky pop up performance to celebrate it.

“We got special permission from the construction site manager to do it. The looks on the pupils faces as they came out of school and realised what was going on were priceless.”

Rushcliffe Jazz Combo, consisting of trumpet players, saxophonists, a bassist and a drummer, belted out rousing numbers from the unusual “construction site stage”. The actors followed on with short snippets from well-known plays, including the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet.

Facilities in the new building will include three drama studios, which can be joined to form one large theatre space, music rooms, a recording studio and languages classrooms. It will be kitted out with state of the art sound and lighting equipment. The Performing Arts facilities will also be available for community use.

The stunt was used to raise money for charity with buckets passed round for donations.

Bass player Finley Strang, age 13, said: “We wanted to publicise the building and show it off, it’s been fun, definitely a new experience.”

Evie Hooper, in year 11 at Rushcliffe, said of the surprise event: “It’s unique. It’s such a clever way for the building to be promoted. We can’t wait for the arts centre to be finished!”