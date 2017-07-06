Rushcliffe mayor cares for the homeless

Councillor Barrie Cooper, recently appointed Mayor of Rushcliffe, has chosen the Friary as one of his charities for his year in office.

This will be Mr Cooper’s second stint as mayor, having previously held the position in 2008-09.

Helen Jones, marketing and communications officer, told The Local News: “This demonstrates his care, interest and compassion for the most vulnerable in our society.

“Knowing the publicity that the mayor’s visits can generate, this will help enormously with raising the profile of the Friary and hopefully create fundraising opportunities along the way.

“This comes at a very important time for the Friary as this local charity is looking for ways to increase its regular funding stream to redress the reduction in statutory funding.

“The Mayor of Rushcliffe wanted to choose a charity where donations generated through his year in office would have a significant and immediate impact.

“So, knowing the work the Friary does is so integral to helping local people who are slipping into the terrifying state of homelessness, he was very happy to put his name to this cause.”

Recently, the Friary opened its doors to 126 people during one of the regular drop-in sessions.

The range of services covers everything from a hot shower, change of clothes, breakfast, emotional support, housing advice, benefits and welfare advice, including access to a GP and optometrist, access to the IT suite with help to register online for benefits or create a CV, a food parcel and now even a hot meal for the subsidised cost of £1.

Helen continued: “The Mayor of Rushcliffe’s decision to support the Friary will provide a prominent platform across Rushcliffe to highlight the services the Friary offers and hopefully will encourage more support from local residents and businesses as we strive to support the marginalised in our own community.

“The Friary is proud to be a local charity serving our local community and is always grateful for the opportunity to work with our community to ensure that help is at hand for those in crisis.”

Maybe you have an event coming up that might benefit from the Mayor of Rushcliffe’s attendance and would like to help raise awareness of the Friary.

If so, please contact the mayor’s secretary MayorsSecretary@rushcliffe.gov.uk.

If you wish to find out more about the Friary see the website www.the-friary.org.uk.