Rushcliffe crowned East Midlands science competition winners

A team of five Year 8 students from Rushcliffe School in West Bridgford have fought off tough competition from hundreds of entries across Great Britain to become the overall winners for the East Midlands in Shell’s national schools’ science competition, The Bright Ideas Challenge.

It is the second year the school has had a winning team in the tough competition, which is part of Shell’s on-going commitment to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

With an extra two billion extra people set to live on our planet by 2050, needing 50% more energy than today, The Bright Ideas Challenge, now in its second year, asks students aged 11 to 14 to use their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) skills to come up with creative solutions for powering future cities.

The winning team’s ‘bright idea’ of harnessing rain water as a potential source of renewable energy in future cities has won them £1,500 to ‘super-size’ the STEM learning experience at their school as well as a tablet computer for each team member.

The ‘Axys Waterworks’ team identified rain water as an abundant source of potential power for the cities of 2050.

They would turn rain water into a source of power by installing mini Impact Caps on different surfaces across the city. These Impact Caps would incorporate piezoelectric sensors that would convert the tiny vibrations from rain drops into electrical energy that could be used to power homes and businesses.

As well as winning £1,500 for their school, the winning team members will also be VIP guests at Make the Future Live, Shell’s four-day festival of ideas and innovation taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

At the festival, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of people, including over 7,000 students and teachers, visitors can see the world’s future energy ideas brought to life, try out immersive technology and test the latest inventions that could change the way we live work and play.

Talking about their win George Chant, Vishwas Kancharlapalli, Alex Wainman, Jonathon Jaycock and Karam Johal from Rushcliffe School, said: “The Bright Ideas Challenge really got us thinking about the future we’ll be living in. It’s inspiring to see how the things we’ve learnt about in Science can change the world.

“The whole school is excited about the money we’ve won and the difference it will make to our Science lessons. We can’t wait to celebrate with other teams from across the country and to meet Rachel Riley at Make the Future Live.”