Rushcliffe County Park recognised for its quality

Rushcliffe Country Park in Ruddington has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world – for the 11th year in a row.

The park is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have received a prestigious Green Flag Award, the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Set in the beautiful countryside about half a mile south of Ruddington, Rushcliffe Country Park has something for everyone.

With a network of over eight kilometres of footpaths, grassland, landscaped areas and a brilliant play area, the park is excellent for walking, jogging, cycling, spotting wildlife and exercising your dog.

Rushcliffe Country Park manager, Keith Laing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the 11th year in a row.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Rushcliffe Country Park to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”