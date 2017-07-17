Ruddington’s Zac becomes Under-18 British Taolu champion

A teenager from Ruddington has recently become the Under-18s British Taolu champion.

Zac Ladkin, 16, competed in the British Council of Chinese Martial Arts (BCCMA) national Wushu championship in London yesterday and won a gold medal.

Zac has been training at the Derby School of Chinese Martial arts since he was five years old.

He has been coached by Mike Donoughue, a Team GB head coach, who has produced the best British athletes over the last 20 years, winning national, European and world champions.

Zac got in to the sport through his dad who was a former national champion of the sport in 1989.

Although Wushu is not yet a Olympic sport, it was included in the Beijing Olympics as it is the national sport of China and is huge across the whole of Asia and eastern Europe.

Most teams are full-time professionals and the sport got down to the last four to be included in the 2018 Olympics and is now pushing to be included in the future.

Zac is looking for sponsorship and a local sports hall he could train several nights a week. If anyone can help, please send an email to paulladkin@hotmail.co.uk.