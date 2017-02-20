Ruddington’s Kayleigh reaches final of Mrs Galaxy UK

A resident from Ruddington has reached the final of the 2017 Mrs Galaxy UK competition.

Kayleigh Brooks, 27, will participate in the national pageant with the winner progressing to the international final in Florida.

She told The Local News: “I entered the Mrs Galaxy UK pageant last year and was selected as Mrs Nottingham Galaxy UK.

“The pageant has numerous categories, including a Ms, Miss and Junior Miss.

“My sponsor for the pageant is Colwick Hall Hotel, which is where I got married and I have written a blog as part of my title year.

“During my reign, I have tried to raise as much money as possible for The Christie Charity, which provides enhanced services in respect of cancer prevention and treatment, by holding a raffle, bake sale and doing a bungee jump.”