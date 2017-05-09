Ruddington woman’s Absolutely Fabulous road trip

Two women from Nottingham are about to set out on an outrageous road trip in high heels, too much lippy and a boot full of Bollinger.

Dressed as Patsy and Edina from TV’s Absolutely Fabulous, Michelle Aitken from Ruddington and Boo Somers will be flirting and (fake) chain-smoking all the way from Nottingham to Le Touquet in northern France.

The duo, supported by Tina Rawlins as PR assistant Bubble, are taking part in The EFTC Grand(ish) Tour to Le Touquet on 18th and 19th May 18 -19.

Along with other wacky themed teams from Nottingham and beyond, they will be raising funds for Nottingham-based charity, EFTC (Education for the Children).

“I don’t know what they will make of us,” said Michelle, who is a trustee of the EFTC charity and has made four visits in recent years to help out at its School of Hope in impoverished Guatemala.

“I’ve previously done sponsored cycle rides and volcano climbs to raise funds, but this one is totally crazy.

“We are trying to get sponsorship from PR firms, Bollinger and anyone else who would like to advertise on our ‘Bollimobile’.

“If anyone is interested please do get in touch via emma@eftc.org.uk, it really would be absolutely fabulous to attract more Nottinghamshire supporters.”